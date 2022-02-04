Wells Fargo closes 17 more branches nationwide

Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of 17 branch closings, disclosed Friday to its federal regulator, raises the total to at least 808 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.

The latest U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency report has Wells Fargo closing branches in eight states, including three each in Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

There have been at least 38 branch closings in North Carolina. The bank has closed Winston-Salem branches at 720 Coliseum Drive and in downtown Winston-Salem. It also has closed two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of Dec. 31, it was at 4,777 branches.

