Wells Fargo closes 43 more branches nationwide, three in N.C.

On July 15, chief executive Charlie Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that is likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.

Scharf said Oct. 14 the bank is evaluating how to further reduce its real-estate portfolio, similar in nature to what Truist Financial Corp. has been doing recently.

Wells Fargo is not only in reducing its branch footprint among national, super-regional and regional banks.

In Friday's report, Capital One is listed with closing 68 branches as of Oct. 22, while Fifth Third Bancorp closed 35.

On the flip side, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in August 2019 it planned to open 40 branches in the Charlotte area and Triangle within three years. It has had no plans for a Triad branch presence to date, although it has a commercial banking office in Greensboro.

It's part of an overall JPMorgan Chase strategy of targeting a weakened Wells Fargo and a still integrating Truist Financial Corp. following BB&T Corp.'s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that was completed Dec. 6.

JPMorgan has since opened a branch in Charlotte and Chapel Hill.