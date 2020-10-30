Wells Fargo closes 43 more branches nationwide, three in N.C.

Wells Fargo & Co. has surpassed 200 location closures since mid-July after confirming to a federal regulator plans to shutter another 43, including three in North Carolina.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency disclosed the latest Wells Fargo wave in Friday's weekly branch transaction report. The branches were listed as closed as of Oct. 21.
Wells Fargo has closed 205 branches since mid-July, including now five in North Carolina that counted a location at 3305 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Wells Fargo plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.
The three North Carolina branches affected in the most recent round were in Concord, Wendell and Wilmington.
Texas bore the brunt with seven branches, followed by Oregon and Washington state with five each and Colorado and Pennsylvania with four each. Altogether, there were 13 states with at least one closing.
The previous closing rounds involved: 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, part of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, and 25,100 in Charlotte.
On July 15, chief executive Charlie Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that is likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.
Scharf said Oct. 14 the bank is evaluating how to further reduce its real-estate portfolio, similar in nature to what Truist Financial Corp. has been doing recently.
Wells Fargo is not only in reducing its branch footprint among national, super-regional and regional banks.
In Friday's report, Capital One is listed with closing 68 branches as of Oct. 22, while Fifth Third Bancorp closed 35.
On the flip side, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in August 2019 it planned to open 40 branches in the Charlotte area and Triangle within three years. It has had no plans for a Triad branch presence to date, although it has a commercial banking office in Greensboro.
It's part of an overall JPMorgan Chase strategy of targeting a weakened Wells Fargo and a still integrating Truist Financial Corp. following BB&T Corp.'s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that was completed Dec. 6.
JPMorgan has since opened a branch in Charlotte and Chapel Hill.
During October, JPMorgan informed the OCC it is opening two more branches in Charlotte, along with a branch in Cary, Cornelius, Huntersville and Wake Forest.
JPMorgan also closed 28 branches nationwide in late September.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.