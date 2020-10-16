Wells Fargo closes another 26 branches nationwide

Wells Fargo & Co. continues to accelerate its branch-closing strategy with another 26 locations in early October, according to a report disclosed Friday by its federal regulator.

The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency reported the closing in its weekly branch transaction report.

The branches, none in North Carolina, were closed effective Oct. 5.

There were six branches shuttered in Virginia, along with five in Texas, two each in Colorado and Pennsylvania, and one each in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Wells Fargo closed another 45 branches, effective as of Sept. 30. Arizona took the brunt of those closings at 14, followed by eight in Florida and six in California.

On Sept. 18, the bank said it closed 21 branches. On Sept. 2, the bank closed 27 branches, including its 3305 Battleground Ave. location in Greensboro. On Aug. 4, Wells Fargo closed 21 branches. On July 21, it said it was eliminating another 21 branches, including one in Cary.

Wells Fargo has announced plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.