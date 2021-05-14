Wells Fargo closes Asheville branch as part of 25 overall

Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 25 branches, including one in Asheville, in the latest phase of a multi-year nationwide initiative.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday listed Wells Fargo branch closings in 13 states with four in New Jersey and three each in Alabama, California, Minnesota and Virginia.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 547, with at least 30 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in downtown Winston-Salem and in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

In January, the bank unveiled an $8 billion expense-reduction plan expected to take up to four years to complete.

Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.

