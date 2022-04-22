 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wells Fargo closes Clinton branch among 16 nationally

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Co. has closed or announced plans to close at least 44 branches in North Carolina since July 2020, including two in Winston-Salem, two in Greensboro and one each in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

The latest list of branch closing submitted by Wells Fargo & Co. includes another North Carolina location, this time in Clinton.

The Clinton branch was one of 16 closings reported to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

There have been at least 44 branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

Wells Fargo disclosed March 11 plans to close its 100 N. Main St. branch in downtown Winston-Salem office by June 1. It already has closed its branch at 720 Coliseum Drive branch in Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one each in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

The latest round of branch closings raises the total to at least 874 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of March 31, it was at 4,705 branches.

