Wells Fargo closes seven more branches nationwide; Bank of America has two closings

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Co. has closed or announced plans to close at least 50 branches in North Carolina since July 2020, including two in Winston-Salem, two in Greensboro and one each in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Wells Fargo & Co. has listed seven branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina, in its latest closings report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The reports typically are posted on Fridays.

In the same weekly update, Bank of America Corp. announced it was closing two branches nationwide, none in N.C.

There have been at least 50 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020. That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,612 as of Sept. 30, down from 4,660 on June 30 and from 4,796 on Sept. 30, 2021.

By contrast, Wells Fargo’s 2009 acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp. provided its major first East Coast presence. The purchase boosted the overall branch total to about 6,600 at that time.

