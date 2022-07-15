Wells Fargo closes seven more branches nationwide

Wells Fargo & Co. has listed seven branches in its latest closings report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, that is typically posted on Fridays.

There have been at least 48 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

As of June 30, it was at 4,660 branches, down 45 from March 31.