Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, of plans to close another 12 branches — though none in North Carolina.

The closings are occurring in eight states, including three in Austin, Texas, and in Surfside Beach, S.C.

There have been at least 50 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,598 as of Dec. 31, down from 4,612 on Sept. 30 and from 4,777 on Dec. 31, 2021.