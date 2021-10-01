Wells Fargo closing 22 more branch nationwide

Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of 22 branch closings, disclosed Friday, raises the total to at least 741 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.

The latest U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency report has Wells Fargo closing branches in 13 states, including four each in Arizona and California and two each in Alabama, Idaho and South Carolina.

The previous closing rounds involved: 17 on Sept. 20; 23 on Aug. 20; four on Aug. 6; seven on July 30; 23 on July 23; nine on July 16; three on July 3; 19 on June 18; 24 on June 11; 22 on May 28; 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5, 2020; 45 on Sept. 30, 2020; 21 on Sept. 18, 2020; 27 on Sept. 2, 2020; 21 on Aug. 4, 2020; and 21 on July 21, 2020.

There were no branch closings in North Carolina in the latest disclosure, Overall, there have been at least 34 branch closings in the state.

The bank has closed Winston-Salem branches at 720 Coliseum Drive and in downtown Winston-Salem. It also has closed two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.