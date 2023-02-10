Wells Fargo & Co. has identified a branch location in Durham for closing to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The affected branch is the South Square Mall location at 3415 Westgate Drive in Durham.

Wells Fargo also listed with the OCC closing an office at 401 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte, which contains private-bank employees, along with employees who work with the federal Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on regulatory issues.

Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said the bank has chosen to retire the OCC branch certificate for the 401 S. Tryon site since "it is no longer appropriate to consider that location a bank branch."

There have been at least 51 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020. That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Wells Fargo overall plans to shutter 18 branches nationwide in its latest wave. The closings are occurring in 12 states, including four in California.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. The branch count was at 4,598 as of Dec. 31, down from 4,612 on Sept. 30 and from 4,777 on Dec. 31, 2021.