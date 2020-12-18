Wells Fargo closing branch in Winston-Salem

"While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch."

Wells Fargo plans to close a branch in Liberty and Little Washington in the latest purge.

California is most affected in the latest round of closings with 18 branches closing their doors, along with five in Texas and four each in Florida, New Mexico and Oregon.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 412, with at least 17 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

Wells Fargo has announced plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.

The previous closing rounds involved: 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.