Wells Fargo closing branch in Winston-Salem

Wells Fargo & Co.'s nationwide branch-closing initiative is affecting Winston-Salem for the first time with plans disclosed Friday to exit its University Medical Center location on March 10.
The branch at 300 S. Hawthorne Road serves primarily Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Ardmore community.
The Winston-Salem branch closing was one of 50 that Wells Fargo listed in its latest submission to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. In most instances, regulators were informed of the closing plans on Dec. 8.
Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. informed the OCC of plans to close its branch at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro.
Wells Fargo still would have 10 branches in Winston-Salem, plus a branch in Clemmons, Kernersville and Lewisville.
Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said the University Medical Center branch is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Two ATM machines will remain inside Wake Forest Baptist.
Accounts based there will be transferred to the bank's branch at 418 S. Stratford Road in Thruway Shopping Center. That branch currently offers drive-thru services and indoor access by appointment only.
"We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions," Dunn said.
"While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch."
Wells Fargo plans to close a branch in Liberty and Little Washington in the latest purge.
California is most affected in the latest round of closings with 18 branches closing their doors, along with five in Texas and four each in Florida, New Mexico and Oregon.
Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 412, with at least 17 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.
Wells Fargo has announced plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.
The previous closing rounds involved: 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
On July 15, chief executive Charlie Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.
Scharf said Oct. 14 the bank is evaluating how to further reduce its real-estate portfolio, similar in nature to what Truist Financial Corp. has been doing recently.
