Wells Fargo closing Clinton branch among 15 in US

Wells Fargo & Co. has listed 15 branches, including a location in Clinton, in its latest closings report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The reports typically are posted on Fridays.

There have been at least 49 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

As of June 30, it was at 4,660 branches, down 45 from March 31.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. announced it was closing 16 branches nationwide, including a location in Charlotte and Gastonia.