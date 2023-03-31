Wells Fargo & Co. has plans to close another Winston-Salem branch at 2000 S. Hawthorne Road as part of 33 nationwide, according to its latest disclosure to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The bank also is closing its branch at 211 Elkin Highway in North Wilkesboro.

Since July 2020, Wells Fargo also has closed Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock, Dobson and Jamestown.

There have been at least 58 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. The branch count was at 4,598 as of Dec. 31, down from 4,612 on Sept. 30 and from 4,777 on Dec. 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, PNC Financial Services Group listed a branch in Asheville among 48 it is closing nationwide.