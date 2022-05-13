 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wells Fargo completes closing of Blowing Rock branch

Wells Fargo Results

Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of 21 closed branches nationwide includes its Blowing Rock location, effective on May 4.

 The Associated Press

Wells Fargo & Co. has closed, as of May 4, its branch in Blowing Rock.

The branch was one of 21 closings reported to the bank’s federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Wells Fargo now serves the Watauga County market with a branch in Boone at 953 Blowing Rock Road.

There have been at least 45 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

Wells Fargo disclosed March 11 plans to close its office at 100 N. Main St. branch in downtown Winston-Salem by June 1. It already has closed its branch at 720 Coliseum Drive branch in Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of March 31, it was at 4,705 branches.

