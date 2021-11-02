Wells Fargo completes sale of asset unit

The Wells Fargo & Co. $2.1 billion sale of its Wells Fargo Asset Management unit to GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners LP was closed Monday.
As part of the sale, the buyers have changed the name and brand of the asset management unit to Allspring Global Investments.
Allspring, based in Charlotte, has $587 billion in assets under management. It has 18 offices globally with about 1,400 employees. It has specialized investment teams supported by more than 480 investment professionals globally.
Richard Craver
