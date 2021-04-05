Wells Fargo continues branch-closing initiative with two in N.C., 24 overall

Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 24 branches, including one each in Chapel Hill and Morehead City, in the latest phase of a multi-year nationwide initiative.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday listed Wells Fargo branch closings in 12 states and District of Columbia.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 498, with at least 28 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in downtown Winston-Salem and in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

In January, the bank unveiled an $8 billion expense-reduction plan expected to take up to four years to complete.

Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.

The bank said it has more than 250 "efficiency initiatives" involved in the restructuring.