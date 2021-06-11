 Skip to main content
Wells Fargo continues branch-closing initiative
Wells Fargo continues branch-closing initiative

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday listed Wells Fargo branch closings in 17 states led by three in Texas.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 592, with at least 31 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in downtown Winston-Salem and in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 22 on May 28; 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

