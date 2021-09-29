Wells Fargo delays return-to-office initiative for third time to Jan. 10

Wells Fargo & Co. has shifted again — this time until Jan. 10 — the start of its return-to-office plan.
The bank said in an employee memo Tuesday that operations and contact-center personnel remain the first to return, followed by support and enterprise employees later in the first quarter.
The bank has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.
It is the third time that the bank has informed employees of a return-to-office delay.
Initially, employees were told July 16 that the return-to-work date would be Sept. 7. Less than a month later, the bank shifted the launch date to Oct. 4.
On Sept. 15, employees were told that the return initiative would begin on Nov. 1 for operations and contact-center personnel and in December for support and enterprise employees.
"The health and safety of our employees and customers is our priority and guides our planning," according to the memo sent by chief operating officer Scott Powell.
"Given the current environment, we look forward to welcoming our teams back in January.
"Use this time to plan for any necessary changes to your personal routines as you prepare to return to the workplace."
Employees have been told that “your line of business will share more details on your specific return schedule soon.
Some Wells Fargo employees will retain the flexibility to work remotely two days a week, while those in technology may stay at home completely.
About 200,000 Wells Fargo employees have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also in August, Truist Financial Corp. delayed its return-to-work plans for the majority of affected employees, pushing the date to mid-October or into November.
However, employees who already had returned voluntarily could continue to work in the office, Truist said.
Wells Fargo has cited an executive order signed by President Joe Biden for the latest delay.
The Biden administration directed the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop an “emergency temporary standard” that would require all U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccinations or be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.
“We are studying these proposed requirements to better understand how they apply to our return-to-office plans,” Wells Fargo said in the Sept. 15 memo. “We will share more information when it is available.”
Employees were told in July that the bank would ask employees for their vaccination status.
“This is necessary to ensure a safe return across the many different workplaces and employee groups at Wells Fargo,” the bank said.
“We have prioritized your privacy and personal choice throughout this pandemic, and have considered both carefully before taking this step,” Powell said.
Powell said in July that the bank offers employees up to four hours of paid time per shot as an incentive.
On Tuesday, the bank said it will provide an additional four hours of paid time for employees getting a third dose of Pfizer or a booster shot.
“Please protect yourself, your families and all of your colleagues at Wells Fargo by getting vaccinated,” Powell wrote.
“Note that all employees, regardless of their vaccination status, will be expected to adhere to the workplace expectations contained in this email.
"Choosing not to get vaccinated will not influence your ability to work remotely.”
Wells Fargo chief executive Charles Scharf said in a June employee memo that, “We will follow the science in our decision-making, meaning we will pay close attention to COVID-19 case rates and vaccination rates, and we will return to a more normal model globally only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
