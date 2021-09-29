Wells Fargo delays return-to-office initiative for third time to Jan. 10

Wells Fargo & Co. has shifted again — this time until Jan. 10 — the start of its return-to-office plan.

The bank said in an employee memo Tuesday that operations and contact-center personnel remain the first to return, followed by support and enterprise employees later in the first quarter.

The bank has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.

It is the third time that the bank has informed employees of a return-to-office delay.

Initially, employees were told July 16 that the return-to-work date would be Sept. 7. Less than a month later, the bank shifted the launch date to Oct. 4.

On Sept. 15, employees were told that the return initiative would begin on Nov. 1 for operations and contact-center personnel and in December for support and enterprise employees.

"The health and safety of our employees and customers is our priority and guides our planning," according to the memo sent by chief operating officer Scott Powell.

"Given the current environment, we look forward to welcoming our teams back in January.