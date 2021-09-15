Wells Fargo delays return-to-office plan for second time

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, employees who already had returned voluntarily could continue to work in the office, Truist said.

Wells Fargo cited an executive order signed by President Joe Biden for the latest delay.

The Biden administration directed the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop an "emergency temporary standard" that would require all U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccinations or be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.

"We are studying these proposed requirements to better understand how they apply to our return-to-office plans," said the Wells Fargo memo. "We will share more information when it is available."

Employees were told in July that the bank would ask employees for their vaccination status.

“This is necessary to ensure a safe return across the many different work places and employee groups at Wells Fargo," the bank said.

“We have prioritized your privacy and personal choice throughout this pandemic, and have considered both carefully before taking this step," Powell said.

Powell said in July that the bank offers employees up to four hours of paid time per shot as an incentive.