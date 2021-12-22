Wells Fargo delays return-to-work plans indefinitely; No on-site requirement for Truist

A planned Jan. 10 return-to-work for most Wells Fargo & Co. employees has been delayed again, this time indefinitely in response to the current surge in key COVID-19 metrics nationwide.

Employees were informed Tuesday of the decision.

About 200,000 Wells Fargo employees have worked from home during the pandemic.

The bank has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.

"Given the changing external environment, we are delaying our return to office plans," the bank said in a statement.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the environment with the health and wellbeing of our employees as our priority,” the bank said in a statement.

“We look forward to fully returning our teams back to the office.”

The bank has said operations and contact-center personnel remain the first to return, followed by support and enterprise employees.