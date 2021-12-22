Wells Fargo delays return-to-work plans indefinitely; No on-site requirement for Truist

A planned Jan. 10 return-to-work for most Wells Fargo & Co. employees has been delayed again, this time indefinitely in response to the current surge in key COVID-19 metrics nationwide.
Employees were informed Tuesday of the decision.
About 200,000 Wells Fargo employees have worked from home during the pandemic.
The bank has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.
"Given the changing external environment, we are delaying our return to office plans," the bank said in a statement.
“We are continuing to closely monitor the environment with the health and wellbeing of our employees as our priority,” the bank said in a statement.
“We look forward to fully returning our teams back to the office.”
The bank has said operations and contact-center personnel remain the first to return, followed by support and enterprise employees.
"Close to 100,000 employees have been coming into a Wells Fargo location throughout the pandemic. and all locations continue to be available for use by vaccinated employees on a voluntary basis," the bank said.
Truist response
Truist Financial Corp. said Wednesday that it plans to "welcome more teammates back to the office in January should they feel comfortable returning, but not requiring on-site returns."
Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region that include operations in Forsyth County and its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
"As Truist continues to prioritize the health and well-being of teammates, clients, and communities, our COVID-19 safety protocols currently include strongly encouraging teammates to get the vaccine, if they can, and requiring teammates to participate in a vaccine tracking tool to help us make more informed safety policy and protocol decisions."
Truist reported in its third-quarter financial report a net gain of 275 employees during the third quarter to 52,675 companywide. That reflected primarily Truist Insurance Holdings Inc.’s purchase of Constellation Affiliated Partners during the quarter.
Truist said during an earnings presentation to analysts that its full-time workforce “will decline in the fourth quarter as a result of initial impact from voluntary separation retirement program.”
Fourth Wells Fargo delay
It is the fourth time that the bank has informed employees of a return-to-office delay.
Initially, employees were told July 16 that the return-to-work date would be Sept. 7. Less than a month later, the bank shifted the launch date to Oct. 4.
On Sept. 15, employees were told that the return initiative would begin on Nov. 1 for operations and contact-center personnel and in December for support and enterprise employees.
The delay until Jan. 10 was announced on Sept. 29.
Employees have been told that “your line of business will share more details on your specific return schedule soon.
Some Wells Fargo employees will retain the flexibility to work remotely two days a week, while those in technology may stay at home completely.
Wells Fargo has cited an executive order signed by President Joe Biden for some delays.
The Biden administration directed the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop an “emergency temporary standard” that would require all U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccinations or be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.
OSHA said Saturday that it would not begin issuing citations until Jan. 10 for failing to meet the vaccination mandate. According to The Associated Press, OSHA has said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.
Wells Fargo employees were told in July that the bank would ask employees for their vaccination status.
“This is necessary to ensure a safe return across the many different workplaces and employee groups at Wells Fargo,” the bank said at that time.
Wells Fargo chief executive Charles Scharf said in a June employee memo that, “We will follow the science in our decision-making, meaning we will pay close attention to COVID-19 case rates and vaccination rates."
"We will return to a more normal model globally only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
