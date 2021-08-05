 Skip to main content
Wells Fargo delays return to work until Oct. 4
Wells Fargo delays return to work until Oct. 4

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday it has opted to delay the launch of its return-to-work initiative from Sept. 7 to Oct. 4. The delay means the planned completion of the initiative will occur in November rather than October.

The bank has about 2,900 local employees, the bulk of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, as well as about 27,000 in Charlotte.

Some Wells Fargo employees will retain the flexibility to work remotely two days a week, while those in technology may stay at home altogether.

About 200,000 Wells Fargo employees have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank said the return-to-work initiative “will be organized by job function and location.”

On Wednesday, Truist Financial Corp. delayed its return-to-work plans for the majority of affected employees to mid-October or into November.

However, employees who already have returned voluntarily “can continue to do so,” the bank said Wednesday.

