Wells Fargo & Co. has plans to close another 13 branches nationwide — though none in North Carolina — according to its latest disclosure to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

There have been at least 54 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,598 as of Dec. 31, down from 4,612 on Sept. 30 and from 4,777 on Dec. 31, 2021.