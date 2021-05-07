Wells Fargo discloses additional investigation by federal consumer watchdog group

On Wednesday, the bank said it "continues to work to address the provisions of the consent orders."

"The company has not yet satisfied certain aspects of the consent orders, and as a result, we believe regulators may impose additional penalties or take other enforcement actions."

Analysts said in April they don’t expect Wells Fargo to exit this year the $1.9 trillion asset cap set by the Federal Reserve since Feb. 3, 2018.

The Fed's order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.

Wells Fargo has been facing investor and political pressure over its response — or lack thereof — to regulatory orders addressing its fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.

Chief executive Charlie Scharf repeated in April previous comments in that "there's really very little that we can say ... but we have a lot of work to do."

"We're committed to spend whatever is necessary, and it is a significant amount of money. As we get into next year, we're not going to lock ourselves into a certain number because we have to spend what's appropriate.