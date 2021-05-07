Wells Fargo discloses additional investigation by federal consumer watchdog group

Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed in a first-quarter financial report Wednesday that it is being investigated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau involving its handling of consumer accounts.
The bank said the bureau "is conducting an investigation into whether customers were unduly harmed by the company’s historical practices associated with the freezing (and, in many cases, closing) of consumer deposit accounts after the company detected suspected fraudulent activity (by third parties or account holders) that affected those accounts."
The bureau also is investigating "certain of the company's past disclosures to customers regarding the minimum qualifying debit card usage required for customers to receive a waiver of monthly service fees on certain consumer deposit accounts."
In April 2018, the bank entered into settlement agreements worth a combined $1 billion with the bureau and the bank's regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The settlement addresses regulators concerns about the bank's compliance risk management program, automobile collateral protection insurance policies, and mortgage interest rate lock extensions.
The bank submitted at that time plans to remediate customers affected by the automobile collateral protection insurance and mortgage interest rate lock matters, as well as a plan for the management of remediation activities.
On Wednesday, the bank said it "continues to work to address the provisions of the consent orders."
"The company has not yet satisfied certain aspects of the consent orders, and as a result, we believe regulators may impose additional penalties or take other enforcement actions."
Analysts said in April they don’t expect Wells Fargo to exit this year the $1.9 trillion asset cap set by the Federal Reserve since Feb. 3, 2018.
The Fed's order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
Wells Fargo has been facing investor and political pressure over its response — or lack thereof — to regulatory orders addressing its fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
Chief executive Charlie Scharf repeated in April previous comments in that "there's really very little that we can say ... but we have a lot of work to do."
"We're committed to spend whatever is necessary, and it is a significant amount of money. As we get into next year, we're not going to lock ourselves into a certain number because we have to spend what's appropriate.
"So, as we get closer, we'll be in a better position to give you more color. Given it's three quarters away, it just doesn't make any sense."
For example, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and chairwoman of the U.S. House Finance Services Committee, has expressed her willingness to pursue legislation that could lead to the breaking up of Wells Fargo.
