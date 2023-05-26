Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wells Fargo & Co. has disclosed plans to close another 37 branches nationwide — including three in Charlotte and two in Raleigh — according to its latest report Friday to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Charlotte branches slated for closings: 1527 West Morehead St.; 100 Beatties Ford Road serving Johnson C. Smith University; and 9725 Rocky River Road. The Raleigh branches are: 2610 Cates Ave.; and 2600 Hillsborough St. serving N.C. State University.

There have been at least 64 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina, including three in Winston-Salem and nine in the Triad, since July 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,525 as of March 31, down from 4,598 on Dec. 31 and from 4,705 on March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, PNC Financial Services Group disclosed plans to close 58 branches, though none in North Carolina.