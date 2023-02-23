Wells Fargo & Co. is facing another regulatory investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the bank revealed in its 2022 annual report Wednesday.

The SEC has been joined by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The bank said the agencies have "undertaken investigations regarding the company’s compliance with records retention requirements relating to business communications sent over unapproved electronic messaging channels."

The Wells Fargo disclosure comes nearly five months after the SEC announced charges Sept. 27 against 15 broker-dealers and one affiliated investment adviser "for widespread and longstanding failures by the firms and their employees to maintain and preserve electronic communications."

According to the SEC, the companies "admitted the facts set forth in their respective SEC orders, acknowledged that their conduct violated record-keeping provisions of the federal securities laws, agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $1.1 billion, and have begun implementing improvements to their compliance policies and procedures to settle these matters."

Each company was fined $125 million: Barclays Capital Inc.; BofA Securities Inc. together with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. together with DWS Distributors Inc. and DWS Investment Management Americas Inc.; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC together with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC; and UBS Securities LLC together with UBS Financial Services Inc.

Jefferies LLC and Nomura Securities International Inc. were fined $50 million each, while Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. was fined $10 million.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced separate settlements with 11 companies.

Bank of America affiliates agreed to pay $100 million, while affiliates with Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS $75 million each, Nomura $50 million, Jefferies $30 million, and Cantor Fitzgerald $6 million.

“Finance, ultimately, depends on trust," SEC chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement.

"By failing to honor their recordkeeping and books-and-records obligations, the market participants we have charged today have failed to maintain that trust.

“As technology changes, it’s even more important that registrants appropriately conduct their communications about business matters within only official channels, and they must maintain and preserve those communications."

The financial institutions cooperated with the investigation by gathering communications from the personal devices of a sample of their personnel that included senior and junior investment bankers and debt and equity traders.

From January 2018 through September 2021, the firms’ employees routinely communicated about business matters using text messaging applications on their personal devices.

The firms did not maintain or preserve the substantial majority of these off-channel communications, in violation of the federal securities laws.

By failing to maintain and preserve required records relating to their businesses, the firms’ actions likely deprived the SEC of these off-channel communications in various SEC investigations.

Each company was ordered to cease and desist from future violations of the relevant record-keeping provisions and were censured.