Wells Fargo draws $72.6M federal fine related to foreign exchange services

Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to pay a total of $72.6 million in fines to settle a civil fraud lawsuit addressing the bank's foreign-exchange service.
The settlement coincided with Monday's filing of the lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department's Southern District of New York and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The agencies alleged that Wells Fargo violated the Financial Institutions Reform Recovery and Enforcement Act (FIRREA) "by fraudulently overcharging hundreds of commercial customers, many of them small- to medium-sized businesses and federally insured financial institutions."
Justice officials said Wells Fargo foreign-exchange sales specialists defrauded 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 "by systematically charging them higher markups on FX transactions than they represented the bank would charge, and concealing these overcharges through various misrepresentations and deceptive practices."
The civil penalty represents $35.3 million being paid directly to the 771 customers collectively as restitution, as well as $37.3 million to be paid to the U.S. Treasury as civil penalties under FIRREA and as asset forfeiture.
Justice said in its news release that Wells Fargo "incentivized its FX sales specialists to generate FX sales revenue by tying their bonuses exclusively to the amount of sales revenue they generated for the bank from FX transactions.
"Each year during the covered period, Wells Fargo paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses to various FX sales specialists based on FX revenue. Some FX sales specialists received bonus compensation exceeding $1 million in a single year.
In the settlement, Wells Fargo acknowledged it took adverse employment actions against more than 20 Wells Fargo employees who were involved in the FX business, including various disciplinary actions and separation of employment. Bank officials affirmed that they have "taken various steps in an effort to comply with industry FX best practices."
"We all put trust in our banking institutions to deal with us honestly, fairly, and transparently when we are their customers." U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.
"For the better part of a decade, Wells Fargo abused this trust, using tricks, false information and other deceptive practices to fraudulently overcharge customers who used the bank’s foreign exchange service. This settlement ... sends a strong message to the banking industry that financial institutions who take advantage of their customers will be held to account.”
Wells Fargo said in a statement Tuesday that its past FX services "behavior was unacceptable."
"Since that time, Wells Fargo has paid approximately $35 million to fully remediate affected clients and extensively reviewed our FX pricing practices and procedures.
"We have significantly improved our business policies, procedures and oversight related to the management and pricing of FX transactions. We remain committed to serving the needs of our FX clients."
Latest civil fine
The Justice-related civil penalty is the latest in a series of fines from a federal regulator or legal entity.
Counting the latest fine penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay nearly $7.32 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
On Sept. 9, Wells Fargo & Co. was fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The regulator said the civil penalty was “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”
Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s chief executive since October 2019, said in a Sept. 9 statement about the OCC fine that it points "to work we must continue to do to address significant, longstanding deficiencies.”
The bank continues to struggle to move past the fraudulent customer account scandal that erupted in September 2016.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit-card accounts were affected by the scandal.
The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.
Scharf said Sept. 9 that “we are managing multiple issues concurrently, and progress will come alongside setbacks.”
“That said, we believe we’re making significant progress, the work required is clear, and I remain confident in our ability to complete it.”
Meanwhile, the $1.93 trillion asset cap overshadowing Wells Fargo & Co. for more than 3½ years is not likely to be lifted by the Federal Reserve in the near term.
Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap — put in place Feb. 3, 2018 — will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.
Reuters reported Powell as saying the Fed is monitoring Wells Fargo’s resolution efforts closely and that “we’re not going to remove that asset cap until that’s done.”
Powell has issued similar cautionary comments for much of the asset-cap period.
In the past five years, the bank has had four chief executives, five chairpersons and substantial shake-ups of its board of directors and executive management team.
