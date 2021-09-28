Wells Fargo draws $72.6M federal fine related to foreign exchange services

The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.

Scharf said Sept. 9 that “we are managing multiple issues concurrently, and progress will come alongside setbacks.”

“That said, we believe we’re making significant progress, the work required is clear, and I remain confident in our ability to complete it.”

Meanwhile, the $1.93 trillion asset cap overshadowing Wells Fargo & Co. for more than 3½ years is not likely to be lifted by the Federal Reserve in the near term.

Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap — put in place Feb. 3, 2018 — will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.

Reuters reported Powell as saying the Fed is monitoring Wells Fargo’s resolution efforts closely and that “we’re not going to remove that asset cap until that’s done.”

Powell has issued similar cautionary comments for much of the asset-cap period.

In the past five years, the bank has had four chief executives, five chairpersons and substantial shake-ups of its board of directors and executive management team.

