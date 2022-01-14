Wells Fargo ends 2021 with 7.1% reduction in overall job positions

Charlie Scharf, who became chief executive in October 2019, said in October 2020 that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.

Scharf has said about $3.7 billion of the cost cutting will have taken place by the end of 2021.

On Friday, the bank reported having $13.2 billion in non-interest expenses, down 0.7% from the third quarter, but also down 10.8% from a year ago. For fiscal 2021, non-interest expenses were down 6.6% to $53.83 billion.

It also is down 245 branches to 4,777 since the latest cost-cutting initiative commenced. That includes closing 19 branches during the fourth quarter.

To put the cuts into perspective, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The bank has said it has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.

Regulatory update