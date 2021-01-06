Wells Fargo exits federal regulatory consent order

A federal regulator ended Tuesday a 2015 consent order affecting Wells Fargo & Co.'s policy addressing money laundering.
Wells Fargo said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has terminated a 2015 consent order related to the Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering compliance program.
The Bank Secrecy Act requires financial institutions to assist the federal government with detecting and preventing money laundering as well as tax evasion and other potential criminal actions.
The consent order required Wells Fargo to implement customer due diligence standards that include collection of current beneficial ownership information for certain business customers.
The bank said it "undertook significant work to remedy the deficiencies that gave rise to the consent order and to enhance its compliance program."
Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement that "building the right risk and control infrastructure and remediating our legacy issues remain our top priority, and the termination of this consent order is evidence of our progress."
In July 2018, BB&T Corp. said consent orders were terminated with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and N.C. Commissioner of Banks related to its anti-money laundering system. A similar consent order was terminated in January 2017 with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.
According to media reports, Wells Fargo still has at least 10 more consent and other regulatory orders to resolve, including with the OCC.
Foremost is that Wells Fargo remains under the Federal Reserve's asset cap of $1.9 trillion that has been in place since Feb. 3, 2018.
The Fed's order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
“While we are pleased with this action, we have a significant amount of work ahead of us and are continuing to commit the necessary resources to this effort," Scharf said.
Scharf said the bank plans to unveil this month a new set of financial reporting metrics that he said will reflect "a better lens" into its overall performance.
Scharf said the metrics are being drawn from an internal reporting review that "is getting far, far better."
"It's an opportunity to sit there and say 'do we have all of the right reporting? Are we looking at all the right metrics? Are we calling out the places where we're not performing as well?'" Scharf said.
Wells Fargo has been facing investor and political pressure over its response — or lack thereof — to regulatory orders addressing its fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
For example, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and chairwoman of the U.S. House Finance Services Committee, has expressed her willingness to pursue legislation that could lead to the breaking up of Wells Fargo.
Scharf reiterated in December that the bank has been "working hard at building the right kind of foundation to deliver the kind of results that are necessary to put these issues behind us."
"I feel like when I give this answer that ... people are always left wanting more. I completely understand the desire for more information on this."
336-727-7376