Wells Fargo exits federal regulatory consent order

According to media reports, Wells Fargo still has at least 10 more consent and other regulatory orders to resolve, including with the OCC.

Foremost is that Wells Fargo remains under the Federal Reserve's asset cap of $1.9 trillion that has been in place since Feb. 3, 2018.

The Fed's order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.

“While we are pleased with this action, we have a significant amount of work ahead of us and are continuing to commit the necessary resources to this effort," Scharf said.

Scharf said the bank plans to unveil this month a new set of financial reporting metrics that he said will reflect "a better lens" into its overall performance.

Scharf said the metrics are being drawn from an internal reporting review that "is getting far, far better."

"It's an opportunity to sit there and say 'do we have all of the right reporting? Are we looking at all the right metrics? Are we calling out the places where we're not performing as well?'" Scharf said.