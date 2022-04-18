Wells Fargo faces more years of internal work before lifting of asset cap

Wells Fargo & Co.'s chief executive said last week it could be several more years before the bank escapes the shadow of the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.

On Thursday, Charlie Scharf briefly discussed the ramifications of the asset cap in his prepared remarks and in answering an analyst's question.

Scharf also touched on another quarter of incremental progress in its $8 billion, multi-year cost-cutting initiative that was launched in January 2021. He has said that $3.7 billion would have taken place by the end of 2021.

Those issues are linked to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.

Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes.

Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.

Scharf said in his prepared remarks that "we are moving forward with our risk and control infrastructure work."

"We continue to note that our path forward will be uneven, but remain confident in our ability to close remaining gaps over the next several years."

In responding to the analyst, Scharf said "we have much more work to do to satisfy our regulatory requirements, and we will likely have setbacks." He then repeated his confidence in closing gaps over several years.

Cost-cutting efforts848

Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.

Since the start of 2021, Wells Fargo has eliminated 21,954 job positions, or 8.2%, for an overall workforce total of 249,435 as of March 31.

That includes reducing its work force by an overall 2,858 job positions during the first quarter.

The largest year-over-year workforce reduction has occurred in the consumer banking and lending segment, which dropped 8% from 123,547 to 113,273 employees.

Other workforce segment involve: corporate down 2% to 82,363; wealth and investment management down 10% to 25,165; commercial banking down 15% to 17,360; and corporate and investment banking up 2% to 8,416.

On Friday, the bank reported having $13.2 billion in non-interest expenses, down 0.7% from the third quarter, but also down 10.8% from a year ago. For fiscal 2021, non-interest expenses were down 6.6% to $53.83 billion.

It also is down 322 branches to 4,705 since the latest cost-cutting initiative commenced. That includes closing 72 branches during the first quarter.

To put the cuts into perspective, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The bank has said it has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.

First-quarter round-up

A significant drop in fee income was the major factor in Wells Fargo having a 21% decline in first-quarter net income to $3.39 billion, the bank reported last week.

The decline also was 38% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings were at 88 cents per share, down sharply from $1.38 in the fourth quarter and $1.02 a year ago.

However, diluted earnings exceeded the average forecast of 81 cents by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.

Wells Fargo has a major wealth and investment management hub in Winston-Salem.

Scharf said the first-quarter results "reflected the continued economic recovery and the progress we've made on our strategic priorities."

Scharf said that "while we will likely see an increase in credit losses from historic lows, we should be a net beneficiary as we will benefit from rising rates, we have a strong capital position and our lower expense base creates greater margins from which to invest."

Scharf cautioned that the Federal Reserve "has made it clear that it will take actions necessary to reduce inflation, and this will certainly reduce economic growth."

Quarterly results

Loan revenue was $10.18 billion when excluding the loan-loss provision, up 1% from the fourth quarter and from a year ago.

Wells Fargo reported a $787 million recovery to its loan-loss provision, compared with a $452 million recovery in the fourth quarter and a $1.05 billion recovery a year ago.

Fee revenue was $8.37 billion, down 28% from the fourth quarter and down 14% from a year ago.

The main fee-income factor was having a net gain of $576 million from equity securities, down from $2.47 billion in the fourth quarter, but up from $392 million a year ago.

The bank also reported $229 million in the "other" fee category, compared with $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter and $667 million a year ago.

Investment advisory and other asset-based fees were down 9% year over year to $2.47 billion. Deposit fees jumped 17% to $1.47 billion.

Mortgage banking fees dropped 48% year over year to $1693 million as higher rates and tighter overall residential inventory curtailed interest in home purchasing and refinancing.

Non-performing assets were at $7 billion as of March 31, down from $7.32 billion on Dec. 31 and down from $8.19 billion on March 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs were at $375 million in the first quarter, compared with $408 million in the fourth quarter and $370 million a year ago.

CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon responded to the first-quarter performance by lowering its 12-month share-price target by $8 to $53.

However, Leon raised his fiscal 2022 earnings projection by 25 cents to $4.20 a share, along with fiscal 2023 by 20 cents to $4.70.

During the first quarter, the bank repurchased 110.1 million shares worth a combined $6 billion.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.