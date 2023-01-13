Wells Fargo finished 2022 with mixed loan, fee revenue performances

The latest in a multi-year series of federal regulatory fines to Wells Fargo & Co. overshadowed a decidedly mixed fourth-quarter financial performance.

The bank reported Friday a 50.2% drop in fourth-quarter net income to $2.86 billion.

Diluted earnings were 67 cents for the quarter. That's compared with $1.38 in diluted earnings a year ago.

The average forecast was 62 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with fellow national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.

A mixed fourth-quarter revenue performance has been projected by analysts for many of the national and super-regional banks.

Those banks have benefited in recent quarters from higher interest rates in their loan portfolios.

However, higher inflation contributed to some consumers falling behind on mortgage, credit-card and other loan payments, or curtailing fee income.

Core revenue was down 5.7% for the quarter to $19.66 billion.

The main factor in the 50% profit decline was taking $16.2 billion in noninterest expenses during the quarter, compared with $13.2 billion a year ago.

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Dec. 21 it has ordered the bank to pay $1.7 billion in fines and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers.

The bank said in a Dec. 21 statement that it projected a fourth-quarter operating losses expense, which is included in its noninterest expense, of $3.5 billion or $2.8 billion net of tax.

Loan revenue jumped 45% during the quarter to $13.43 billion. The bank credited the increase to the impact of higher interest rates, higher loan balances, and lower mortgage-backed securities premium amortization.

However, the loan-loss provision was at $560 million, up 40% from a year ago because of "loan growth and a less favorable economic environment."

The provision has a direct impact on its bottom lines because it represents setting aside money for loans that they project won’t be repaid as scheduled.

Baird & Co. analyst David George said in April “it is unlikely Wells Fargo will have any reserve release over the next several quarters, as management remains conservative in the current environment.”

Fee income decline

Fee income fell 46% during the quarter to $6.23 billion.

Of its seven core fee-income category, only two had a year-over-year increase: card fees up 2% to $1.09 billion; and commissions and brokerage services fees up 8% to $558 million.

The largest fee-income category of investment advisory and other asset-based fees were down 21% to $2.05 billion.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo's recent strategy of deemphasizing its mortgage lending contributed to a 91% decline to $79 million.

On Tuesday, the bank confirmed it is shrinking the size of its home-lending serving business as part of retrenching what had been the nation’s largest mortgage provider.

Bloomberg News reported in an Aug. 14 article that Wells Fargo was pulling back from providing funds for mortgage loans made by third-party lenders, as well as serving Federal Housing Administration loans.

Deposit fees fell 19% to $1.18 billion, while investment banking fees dropped 51% to $331 million.

The bank did not conduct share repurchases for the third consecutive quarter.

Fiscal 2022 results

For fiscal 2022, Wells Fargo reported a 40% decline in net income to $12.07 billion.

Diluted earnings were $3.14, compared with $4.95 in fiscal 2021.

Loan income rose 26% to $44.95 billion. The bank added $1.83 billion to its loan-loss provision for fiscal 2022, compared with a $4.15 billion recovery in fiscal 2021.

Fee income was down 32% to $28.83 billion, led by a 72% decline in mortgage banking fees to $1.38 billion and an 18% drop-off in investment advisory and other asset-based fees to $9 billion.

Non-performing assets were at $5.76 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $5.71 billion on Sept. 30 and $7.32 billion on Dec. 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs were at $560 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $399 million in the third quarter and $423 million a year ago.

CEO comments

Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement that “though the quarter was significantly impacted by previously disclosed operating losses, our underlying performance reflected the progress we are making to improve returns."

"Rising interest rates drove strong net interest income growth, credit losses have continued to increase slowly but credit quality remained strong, and we continue to make progress on our efficiency initiatives.”

Scharf said that customers "have remained resilient with deposit balances, consumer spending, and credit quality (is) still stronger than pre-pandemic levels."

"As we look forward, we are carefully watching the impact of higher rates on our customers and expect to see deposit balances and credit quality continue to return toward pre-pandemic levels."

Workforce, branch updates

The bank’s workforce was at 238,698 on Dec. 31, down 511 employees, from the third quarter.

The year over year reduction is 10,737, or 4.3%. Since fourth-quarter 2020, the headcount is down by nearly 30,000, or 11%

The bank did not provided a workforce update by business segment for the second consecutive quarter.

The branch count was at 4,598 as of Dec. 31, down from 4,612 on Sept. 30 and from 4,777 on Dec. 31, 2021.

By contrast, Wells Fargo’s 2009 acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp. provided its major first East Coast presence. The purchase boosted the overall branch total to about 6,600 at that time.