Wells Fargo folds Abbot Downing brand into Private Bank

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday it is shifting its Abbot Downing ultra-high-end wealth management business under the Wells Fargo Private Bank brand.

The business serves individuals, families, foundations and endowments. It remains part of the Wealth & Investment Management division.

The bank said the branding change is designed “to unify the WIM business to better serve all its clients, and contribute to the larger transformation happening across Wells Fargo.”

Abbot Downing debuted in April 2012, combining the bank’s Family Wealth and Lowry Hill units.

The business is part of the bank's Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement group, which has a major office in downtown Winston-Salem.

The original Abbot Downing was a 19th-century New Hampshire builder of the iconic stagecoaches that have come to represent Wells Fargo, which was Abbot Downing's largest customer.

