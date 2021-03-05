Wells Fargo gives employees paid time off to get COVID-19 vaccine

Wells Fargo & Co. have informed employees they qualify for up to eight hours of additional paid time off if coordinated with getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Employees were informed of the new policy Thursday, which goes into effect Monday.

Employees may schedule up to four hours for each appointment, with a maximum of two appointments if they are being vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

For those who get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they would get four hours of paid time off.

"By offering this vaccine time-away program, we hope to make it as easy as possible for you to get vaccinated," said David Galloreese, the bank's head of human resources.

The bank said that in some states, financial services employees working with customers or in an office are considered an essential frontline worker, and therefore given priority access to vaccines.

In North Carolina, customer-facing employees are considered as essential frontline workers in Group Four.

A subgroup of Group Four — adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, including individuals experiencing homelessness — will become eligible for vaccination in March 24.