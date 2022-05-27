Wells Fargo-Habitat initiative assists four regional homes

Wells Fargo & Co. said it would support the construction, renovation or repair of two homes in Winston-Salem and one each in Boone and Greensboro in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity International. There would be 23 such homes statewide.

The bank unveiled its national plans Tuesday that target the construction, renovation or repair of more than 350 though its Wells Fargo Builds program.

The bank said it would contribute $7.75 million in grant funding toward the initiative, including $475,000 just for North Carolina.

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation have donated more than $119 million to Habitat for Humanity International and local affiliates in support of affordable and sustainable housing since 2010.

