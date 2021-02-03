Wells Fargo launches solar-generation partnership

Wells Fargo & Co. said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Ameresco Inc. to develop and install a combined 30 megawatts of onsite solar generation assets at bank corporate and retail locations in seven states, including North Carolina.

The nearly 100 solar photovoltaic arrays are a combination of rooftop and ground mount systems at Wells Fargo sites also in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Iowa, New Jersey and Texas.

Construction on the systems will begin in April and go into 2022. The companies could not be immediately reached for comment if the installation involves any Triad properties.

Wells Fargo said it has been meeting 100% of its global electricity requirements with renewable energy since 2017, initially through the purchase of renewable energy certificates.

The solar arrays are expected to range in size from a six-kilowatt rooftop array on a branch in Connecticut, to a 6.5-megawatt carport and rooftop system at in Chandler, Ariz.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.