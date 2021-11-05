Wells Fargo lists Charlotte branch among latest closings

Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of 13 branch closings, disclosed Friday, includes an office in Charlotte.

It raises the total to at least 773 nationwide since the branch-reduction initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.

The latest U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency report has Wells Fargo closing branches in 10 states.

The previous closing rounds involved: 11 on Oct. 30; 8 on Oct. 15; 22 on Oct. 2; 17 on Sept. 20; 23 on Aug. 20; four on Aug. 6; seven on July 30; 23 on July 23; nine on July 16; three on July 3; 19 on June 18; 24 on June 11; 22 on May 28; 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5, 2020; 45 on Sept. 30, 2020; 21 on Sept. 18, 2020; 27 on Sept. 2, 2020; 21 on Aug. 4, 2020; and 21 on July 21, 2020.

There have been at least 36 branch closings in North Carolina. The bank has closed Winston-Salem branches at 720 Coliseum Drive and in downtown Winston-Salem. It also has closed two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of Sept. 30, it was at 4,796.

