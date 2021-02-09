Wells Fargo makes investment in M&F Bancorp

Wells Fargo & Co. said Monday it is making a cash investment in M&F Bancorp in Durham as part of six banks involved in its African American Minority Depository Institutions initiative.

M&F has a branch in east Winston-Salem.

Wells Fargo pledged March 10 to invest up to $50 million in Black-owned banks.

The banks will have access to a dedicated Wells Fargo relationship team that will provide financial, technological and product development expertise “in order to help each institution grow and benefit their local community.”

“This investment is part of Wells Fargo’s effort to generate a more inclusive recovery across the country.”

The other banks are: Broadway Federal Bank in Los Angeles; Carver Federal Savings Bank in New York; Citizens Savings Bank & Trust in Nashville, Tenn., Commonwealth National Bank in Mobile, Ala.; and Optus Bank in Columbia, S.C.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.