Wells Fargo names fifth chairman for the period encompassing a scandal over 3.5 million fraudulent customer accounts

Wells Fargo & Co. named Tuesday its fifth board chairman for the period framing a scandal involving fraudulent customer accounts that began in September 2016.

The bank's board of directors said Charles Noski stepped down as chairman, effectively immediately, after 17 months in the post. Noski will retire from the board after 27 months of service on Sept. 30.

Steven Black was elected as chairman, also effective immediately. He joined the board in April 2020.

Noski was named chairman in March 2020 after chairwoman Betsy Duke stepped down immediately, along with board member James Quigley at that time.

“Chuck stepped into the chairman role at an important inflection point for the company — both in terms of our on-going work to improve our controls and governance, and in the early days of what became an unprecedented global pandemic," chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

Scharf took over in October 2019 as the bank's fourth chief executive or interim chief executive of the scandal period.

"I have greatly appreciated the wisdom and advice Chuck has provided to me during this challenging period," Scharf said.