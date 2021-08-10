Wells Fargo names fifth chairman for the period encompassing a scandal over 3.5 million fraudulent customer accounts

Wells Fargo & Co. named Tuesday its fifth board chairman for the period framing a scandal involving fraudulent customer accounts that began in September 2016.
The bank's board of directors said Charles Noski stepped down as chairman, effectively immediately, after 17 months in the post. Noski will retire from the board after 27 months of service on Sept. 30.
Steven Black was elected as chairman, also effective immediately. He joined the board in April 2020.
Noski was named chairman in March 2020 after chairwoman Betsy Duke stepped down immediately, along with board member James Quigley at that time.
“Chuck stepped into the chairman role at an important inflection point for the company — both in terms of our on-going work to improve our controls and governance, and in the early days of what became an unprecedented global pandemic," chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement.
Scharf took over in October 2019 as the bank's fourth chief executive or interim chief executive of the scandal period.
"I have greatly appreciated the wisdom and advice Chuck has provided to me during this challenging period," Scharf said.
Wells Fargo said Black has more than 45 years of financial services experience with some of the largest U.S. financial institutions. That includes at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he served as vice chairman from March 2010 to February 2011, and vice chairman and former chief financial officer of Bank of America Corp.
Black has been co-chief executive of private-equity firm Bregal Investments since September 2012.
The board also appointed Wayne Hewett as a member.
Perhaps the most pivotal consequence of the scandal has been the Federal Reserve placing a $1.93 trillion asset cap on Wells Fargo in Feb. 3, 2018.
Scharf said in October that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.
With Wells Fargo projected to enter 2022 still under the cap, Scharf said July 15 that the bank is “not even thinking about what life is like without the asset cap” when asked about future growth opportunities.
“I’ve spoken at every call about our most important initiative, making progress on risk and control,” Scharf said in his prepared remarks to analysts.
“Wells Fargo’s top priority continues to be building the right foundation for a company of our size and complexity.”
Chair background
The resignations of Duke and Quigley came three days before they were scheduled to testify at a U.S. House Financial Services committee following a committee report that lambasted the bank’s response to regulatory orders since the scandal erupted.
Duke became chairwoman in January 2018, and was vice chairwoman from October 2016 to December 2017.
The summation of the 113-page report is that the bank has failed to fully comply with five regulatory orders issued in response to the scandal. It was based partly on internal Wells Fargo memos and email exchanges.
Duke replaced Stephan Sanger as chair, who replaced John Stumpf, who was allowed to retire as chairman and chief executive by the bank in October 2016.
The bank acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.
Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank has told the Charlotte Observer it cannot rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.
According to the SEC order, from 2002 to 2016, Wells Fargo opened millions of accounts of financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.
The Community Bank also pressured customers to buy products they did not need and would not use. The order finds that these accounts were opened through sales practices inconsistent with Wells Fargo’s investor disclosures regarding its purported needs-based selling model.
Federal banking regulators ordered a $17.5 million fine against Stumpf for his role in the scandal. Stumpf agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.
In November 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered Stumpf to pay a $2.5 million penalty for his role in allegedly misleading investors about the success of its community bank division. The fine settled charges against Stumpf.
The SEC action against Stumpf came after Wells Fargo agreed in February 2020 to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and SEC investigations into fraudulent community bank sales practices.
