Wells Fargo offers little update on resolving regulatory issues

With inflationary concerns dominating the conversation, Wells Fargo & Co. chief executive Charlie Scharf and industry analysts spent little time Friday discussing the status of resolving federal regulatory issues that have overshadowed the bank for nearly 4½ years.

Those issues are linked to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that erupted in September 2016.

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes.

Scharf briefly referred to the bank's regulatory issues in his prepared statement, saying "our work to build an appropriate risk and control infrastructure is ongoing and remains our top priority, but we also continue to invest in our businesses to better serve our customers and to help drive growth."

Several media outlets, first by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.

Scharf told analysts in April it could be several more years before that resolution is completed.

“We continue to note that our path forward will be uneven, but remain confident in our ability to close remaining gaps over the next several years,' Scharf said in April.

"We have much more work to do to satisfy our regulatory requirements, and we will likely have setbacks.”

When asked Friday by an analyst about professional and outside services expenses related to regulatory issues, Scharf said most of the work remains in-house.

"I think we have the work we're doing on all of the risk and infrastructure work, which supports the regulatory matters," Scharf said.

"It's our own headcount. It's professional. It's a bunch of technology work. It really cuts across a whole series of lines."

Scharf said that "as we start thinking about next year, and we really just starting the budget process, our mindset going into it is that we have significant opportunities to become more efficient. ... We do go into this process with the expectation that we want to see net expense reductions."

Baird analyst David George said that "longer term, management wants to have the best capabilities in the marketplace across all business segments and will continue improving its strategic position, while also remaining hyper focused on risk and resolving regulatory issues."

"Once the asset cap is lifted, we believe sentiment will shift toward the long-term earnings per share power of Wells Fargo, which is meaningfully above the current run-rate,

"The stock remains undervalued based on long-term earnings per share power."

Workforce, branch update

The bank launched in January 2021 an $8 billion, multi-year cost-cutting initiative that involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.

Since the start of 2021, Wells Fargo has eliminated 27,715 job positions, or 8.2%, for an overall workforce total of 243,674 as of June 30.

That includes eliminating 2,903 jobs during the second quarter. The year over year reduction is 15,522, or 6%.

The bank has said it has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.

Wells Fargo has a major wealth and investment management hub in Winston-Salem.

That business segment's workforce was at 24,996 on June 30, down 1%, or 169 jobs, from the first quarter, and down 7%, or 1,993, from a year ago.

In terms of branches, the bank closed or consolidated another 45 branches during the second quarter.

Wells Fargo's 2009 acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp. provided its major first East Coast presence. The purchase boosted the overall branch total to about 6,600. As of June 30, it was at 4,660 branches.

There have been at least 48 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overdraft fees

Scharf provided an update on how Wells Fargo is rolling out the next series of overdraft fee policy changes.

In January, Wells Fargo announced major changes that included: earlier access to direct deposits; a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees; the elimination of several fees; and a new short-term loan product available by the end of 2022.

As of March 31, customers enrolled in Wells Fargo’s Overdraft Protection service “no longer pay a fee when funds from a linked account are used to cover transactions on the customer’s checking account.”

"Additional changes will be rolled out in the second half of this year, including providing customers who overdraw their account with a 25-hour grace period to cure a negative balance before incurring an overdraft fee, giving early access to eligible direct deposits, and providing a new easy short-term credit product," Scharf said Friday.

"We expect these changes will help millions of consumer customers avoid overdraft fees and meet short-term cash needs, and we continue to review other ways we can help consumers manage their finances."

Share repurchases

The bank did not conduct share repurchases during the second quarter.

A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

On June 27, Wells Fargo's board of directors said it plans a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend, or from 25 to 30 cents, starting in the third quarter.

The board said the bank “has significant capacity to execute on common stock repurchases” between the third quarter and the second quarter of 2023.

Scharf told analysts Friday that "we just probably want to wait a little bit just to see what happens in terms of the volatility in spreads and rates before we start to do that."

"But we certainly at a point, we'll do it. We'll just see exactly when that is."