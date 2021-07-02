Wells Fargo plans 22 more branch closures nationwide

Wells Fargo & Co. has announced plans to close an additional 22 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina, in its latest filing to its federal regulator.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency listed Friday that Wells Fargo is closing branches in 14 states, led by four in Arizona and three in California.

Since the branch-closing initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020, there have been at least 633 closings nationwide and at least 32 in North Carolina.

The previous closing rounds involved: 19 on June 18; 24 on June 11; 22 on May 28; 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21, 2020.

The bank reported June 8 that it plans to close its branch at 720 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem on Sept. 9.

Wells Fargo previously closed a branch in downtown Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

