Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed plans for a nearly $500 million upgrade to its Charlotte facilities, including a new parking deck and other renovations at its Customer Information Center.

The bank said the capital investment represents a five-year spending initiative in the greater Charlotte region.

Other upgrades include workspaces and amenities in two buildings located in Uptown Charlotte.

Wells Fargo is taking over space vacated by Duke Energy at 550 South Tryon. The goal is to occupy 95% of the downtown skyscraper by the end of 2023.

The bank plans to remodel 21 floors, adding more space to meet and collaborate and upgrading food options for employees.

The Three Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for the remodeling of 14 floors that will feature the "refreshing of workspaces in most of the building over the next two-to-three years, which will create a more modern work environment."

“Our employees told us they want a work environment that inspires them to come into the office,” said Mary Mack, the bank's chief executive of Consumer and Small Business Banking and its top representative in Charlotte.

“Bringing teams together and investing in a variety of modernized workspaces can help build a culture focused on customers, collaboration, strong risk management, innovation and career progression.”

The bank's Customer Information Center campus contains 2.1 million square feet and more than 10,000 employees. The infrastructure improvements also include more event space, a new picnic pavilion with sound system, a pickleball court and a new volleyball court.

The bank has said it has about 2,320 Triad employees, who make up the bulk of its workforce in its 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.