Wells Fargo plans to close downtown Winston-Salem branch

Wells Fargo would still have eight Winston-Salem branches, as well as one each in Clemmons, Kernersville and Lewisville.

“Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continue serving customers through our branches while prioritizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wells Fargo said in a Dec. 28 statement.

There have been at least 41 branch closings in North Carolina.

That includes its 720 Coliseum Drive branch in Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one each in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

The latest round of branch closings raises the total to at least 824 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of Dec. 31, it was at 4,777 branches.

Wells Fargo’s branch-closing decision is the second involving a downtown Winston-Salem banking office in recent months.