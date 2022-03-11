Wells Fargo plans to close downtown Winston-Salem branch

The downtown Winston-Salem office of Wells Fargo & Co. is being permanently closed on June 1 by the bank as part of its latest round of branch closings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 100 N. Main St. branch is one of 11 identified by the bank to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The closing notices were posted Friday, along with its branch at 1525 Harris Blvd. in Charlotte.
Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said the ATM at the downtown branch will remain available, while branch deposits will be transferred to the 701 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive office.
“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” Dunn said.
“We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on changing customer needs, market factors and economic trends. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations.”
On Dec. 28, Wells Fargo disclosed it has temporarily closed the downtown Winston-Salem branch, as well as branches at 3001 Randleman Road in Greensboro and 124 E. Main St. in Jamestown.
However, the branch was listed Friday as open on the bank’s website.
Wells Fargo would still have eight Winston-Salem branches, as well as one each in Clemmons, Kernersville and Lewisville.
“Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continue serving customers through our branches while prioritizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wells Fargo said in a Dec. 28 statement.
There have been at least 41 branch closings in North Carolina.
That includes its 720 Coliseum Drive branch in Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one each in Blowing Rock and Dobson.
The latest round of branch closings raises the total to at least 824 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.
Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of Dec. 31, it was at 4,777 branches.
Wells Fargo’s branch-closing decision is the second involving a downtown Winston-Salem banking office in recent months.
In October, Truist Financial Corp. told its regulator, the N.C. Commissioner of Banks, that it was shifting drive-through operations at 150 N. Marshall St. into the 200 W. Second St. branch within its former corporate headquarters. Truist has 13 branches in Forsyth County.
Bank of America recently closed its branches at 698 Hanes Mall Blvd. and at 2899 Reynolda Road. Both branches already had been closed temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Open Bank of America branches in Forsyth are at 1209 Silas Creek Parkway, 4001 University Parkway and 426 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, and 205 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
336-727-7376