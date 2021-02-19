Wells Fargo plans to close five more N.C. branches

Wells Fargo & Co.'s nationwide branch-closing initiative has resumed after about a two-month pause with 21 listed in its latest submission to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

In most instances, regulators were informed of the closing plans between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12.

There are branches being closed in Kinston, Randleman, Southern Pines, Spruce Pine and Wilmington

Wells Fargo plans to close its University Medical Center location on March 10. The branch at 300 S. Hawthorne Road serves primarily Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Ardmore community.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 433, with at least 25 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

