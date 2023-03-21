Wells Fargo & Co. has plans to close another Triad branch — this time in Jamestown — among two in North Carolina and 27 nationwide, according to its latest disclosure to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Jamestown branch set for closure is at 124 E. Main St., the bank's only branch in the community. The OCC was notified of the branch closing on March 8.

Since July 2020, Wells Fargo has closed Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

There also are plans to close a branch in Wilson. Overall, there have been at least 56 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,598 as of Dec. 31, down from 4,612 on Sept. 30 and from 4,777 on Dec. 31, 2021.