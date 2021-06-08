Wells Fargo plans to launch new credit card portfolio

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday it is launching in July a new consumer credit card portfolio, which is “signifying an expanded role for credit cards in the bank’s transformation.”
The first Wells Fargo credit card in its new Visa suite will be the Active Cash Card, which will feature no annual fee and unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Customers can earn a $200 cash-rewards bonus when they spend $1,000 in purchases in the first three months with the card.
The introductory offer includes 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening. After that, a variable APR of 14.99% to 24.99% will be applied.
Also on tap for this year is a low-APR card branded as Reflect, and a new rewards card line in 2022.
Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement that the credit-card portfolio represents “a new vision for growth for an important part of our consumer business. This represents Wells Fargo’s broader effort to simplify its products and services to help satisfy the financial needs of our customers, and position ourselves as a leader in consumer offerings.”
