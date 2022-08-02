Wells Fargo plans to use revised diverse candidate hiring policy

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday it will reinstate on Aug. 19 a new version of its diverse candidate hiring guidelines following a pause in June that came after The New York Times reported the guidelines contributed to fake job interviews.

The bank defines a “diverse” candidate as a woman or person of color.

According to the newspaper's report, the diverse candidate would be interviewed for a job that already had been promised to someone else.

Wells Fargo said it conducted over the past six weeks "a review of diverse candidate slate hiring approaches and interviewed Wells Fargo recruiters and hiring managers to determine what’s working and what’s not."

The company has also engaged a broader set of employees in listening sessions since mid-May.

“We are recommitting to our diverse candidate slate guidelines with changes that will help clarify and simplify the process and lead to a better experience for all candidates, internal and external," said Bei Ling, the bank's chief human resources officer.