Wells Fargo posts fourth-quarter profit increase; recovery in loan-loss provision during pandemic is biggest factor

Wells Fargo & Co.'s ability to reverse the need for a nine- to 10-figure quarterly loan-loss provision enabled the bank to post a 4.1% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $2.99 billion.
By comparison, the bank had $2 billion in net income for the third quarter, $2.38 billion loss during the second quarter and $2.87 billion in net income a year ago.
The fourth-quarter 2019 comparison predates the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the bank and the U.S. economy beginning in mid-March.
The second-quarter loss was Wells Fargo’s first since the Great Recession of 2008 as it was taking over a collapsing Wachovia Corp. The board of directors drastically reduced during the third quarter the quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents.
The biggest factor in the fourth-quarter results was Wells Fargo releasing $179 million from its loan-loss provision.
The provision has a direct on banks' bottom line because it sets aside money for loans that they project won't be repaid as scheduled.
To put the fourth-quarter provision recovery into perspective, Wells Fargo had provisions of $3.83 billion in the first quarter, $8.4 billion in the second quarter and $769 million in the third quarter.
Encouraged by the bank's fourth-quarter performance, the board of directors approved Friday authorizing the repurchase of an additional 500 million shares, or 12% of its 4.13 billion outstanding shares. The overall repurchase authorization climbs to 667 million shares, or 16.1%.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.
Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo listed having 83,394 employees on Dec. 31, up from 80,890 on Sept. 30 and from 74.436 on Dec. 31. 2020.
Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.
Fourth-quarter diluted earnings were 64 cents a share, up from 42 cents in the third quarter and from 60 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 59 cents by 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Wells Fargo's earnings were affected by a 14-cent charge related to restructuring expenses, a 6-cent charge related to on-going customer remediation accruals, and a 14-cent gain related to the sale of its student loan portfolio during the quarter.
By comparison, the bank had a $2.38 billion loss during the second quarter and $4.04 billion in net income a year ago.
Loan revenue was $9.27 billion, down 0.9% from $9.37 billion in the third quarter and down 17.2% from $11.2 billion a year ago.
Fee revenue was $8.65 billion, down 8.9% from $9.49 billion in the third quarter and essentially unchanged from $8.66 billion a year ago.
Brokerage fees were up 3% year over year at $2.44 billion. Mortgage banking fees surged 54% to $1.21 billion, reflecting the appeal of lower mortgage rates for home purchases and refinancing. Deposit-related fees were down 13% to $1.33 billion, and card fees were off 8% at $943 million.
"Although our financial performance improved and we earned $3 billion in the fourth quarter, our results continued to be impacted by the unprecedented operating environment and the required work to put our substantial legacy issues behind us," Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement.
Scharf is expected to disclose Friday additional details on Wells Fargo's new set of reporting metrics that he first discussed on Dec. 9.
“Our agenda is clear and we are making progress," Scharf said.
"We have prioritized and are moving forward on our risk and control buildout — the recently terminated BSA/AML consent order is just one of many, but it is an important step forward."
On Jan. 6, Wells Fargo said federal regulator Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminated a 2015 consent order related to the Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering compliance program.
The Bank Secrecy Act requires financial institutions to assist the federal government with detecting and preventing money laundering as well as tax evasion and other potential criminal actions.
Scharf stressed that Wells Fargo continues to move away from the multiple scandals that have surfaced since September 2016 that include Scharf being the fourth chief executive in that time.
"We have a new management team in place," Scharf said. "The disciplines we use to manage the company are completely different than one year ago. We have clarified our strategic priorities and are exiting certain non-strategic businesses.
"And, we have identified and are implementing a series of actions to improve our financial performance.
“With a more consistent broad-based recovery and as we continue to press forward with our agenda, we expect you will see that this franchise is capable of much more” Scharf said.
Non-performing assets were at $8.89 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $8.18 billion on Sept. 30 and $5.65 billion on Dec. 31, 2019.
Net charge-offs were at $584 million on Dec. 31, compared with $683 million on Sept. 30 and $769 million on Dec., 31, 2019.
336-727-7376