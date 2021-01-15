Wells Fargo posts fourth-quarter profit increase; recovery in loan-loss provision during pandemic is biggest factor

Wells Fargo & Co.'s ability to reverse the need for a nine- to 10-figure quarterly loan-loss provision enabled the bank to post a 4.1% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $2.99 billion.

By comparison, the bank had $2 billion in net income for the third quarter, $2.38 billion loss during the second quarter and $2.87 billion in net income a year ago.

The fourth-quarter 2019 comparison predates the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the bank and the U.S. economy beginning in mid-March.

The second-quarter loss was Wells Fargo’s first since the Great Recession of 2008 as it was taking over a collapsing Wachovia Corp. The board of directors drastically reduced during the third quarter the quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents.

The biggest factor in the fourth-quarter results was Wells Fargo releasing $179 million from its loan-loss provision.

The provision has a direct on banks' bottom line because it sets aside money for loans that they project won't be repaid as scheduled.

To put the fourth-quarter provision recovery into perspective, Wells Fargo had provisions of $3.83 billion in the first quarter, $8.4 billion in the second quarter and $769 million in the third quarter.