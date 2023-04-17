Wells Fargo & Co. began fiscal 2023 with a 31.7% jump in first-quarter net income to $4.99 billion even as loan delinquencies continued to increase.

The bank reported diluted earnings of $1.23 a share, up from 91 cents a year ago.

The average forecast was $1.15 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with fellow national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.

A mixed first-quarter revenue performance has been projected by analysts for many of the national and super-regional banks.

Those banks have benefited in recent quarters from higher interest rates in their loan portfolios.

However, higher inflation continues to contribute to some consumers falling behind on mortgage, credit card and other loan payments, or curtailing fee income.

“We had strong results in the first quarter, including revenue growth from both the fourth quarter and a year ago, and we continued to make progress on our efficiency initiatives,” chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

“Delinquencies and net charge-offs continued to slowly increase, as expected. We resumed our repurchase program, buying back $4 billion in common stock.”

Core details

Core revenue was up 16.9% for the quarter to $20.73 billion.

The main factors were modest gain in most fee income categories, as well as a 44.6% increase in loan revenue to $13.34 billion.

The bank credited the increase to the impact of higher interest rates, higher loan balances, and lower mortgage-backed securities premium amortization.

However, the loan-loss provision was at $1.21 billion, compared with a $957 provision in the fourth quarter and a $787 million recovery a year ago.

The provision has a direct impact on its bottom lines because it represents setting aside money for loans that they project won’t be repaid as scheduled.

Baird & Co. analyst David George has said “it is unlikely Wells Fargo will have any reserve release over the next several quarters, as management remains conservative in the current environment.”

Fee income fell 13% year over year to $7.39 billion, but was up 12% from the fourth quarter.

The largest fee-income category of investment advisory and other asset-based fees were down 15.4% to $2.11 billion.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo’s recent strategy of deemphasizing its mortgage lending contributed to a 66.5% decline to $232 million.

The bank confirmed in January it is shrinking the size of its home-lending serving business as part of retrenching what had been the nation’s largest mortgage provider.

Bloomberg News reported in an Aug. 14 article that Wells Fargo was pulling back from providing funds for mortgage loans made by third-party lenders, as well as serving Federal Housing Administration loans.

Workforce, branch updates

The bank listed its workforce in the 236,000 range as of March 31, which would be down nearly 2,700 from Dec. 31.

The year over year reduction is about 11,000 or 4.4%. Since fourth-quarter 2020, the headcount is down by nearly 33,000, or 11.3%

The bank did not provide a workforce update by business segment for the third consecutive quarter.

The branch count was at 4,525 as of March 31, down from 4,598 on Dec. 31 and from 4,705 on March 31, 2022.

By contrast, Wells Fargo’s 2009 acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp. provided its major first East Coast presence. The purchase boosted the overall branch total to about 6,600 at that time.

Since the start of the year, Wells Fargo has announced plans to close a branch in Jamestown, North Wilkesboro and Winston-Salem.

On March 31, Wells Fargo received the latest in a series of federal regulatory fines — this time a combined $97.8 million from the Federal Reserve Board and U.S. Treasury Department.

The Fed board fined the bank a total of $67.8 million for what it termed “unsafe or unsound practices relating to historical inadequate oversight of sanctions compliance risks at its subsidiary bank.”

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed a $30 million fine to the bank for the same violations.

The Fed said the “deficient oversight enabled the bank to violate U.S. sanctions regulations by providing a trade finance platform to a foreign bank that used the platform to process $532 million in prohibited transactions” between December 2010 and December 2015.

The Fed and Treasury enforcement actions are just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines and consent orders for Wells Fargo since September 2016.

During that time period, total regulatory penalties have added up to at least $11.54 billion.

“Looking ahead, we continue to move forward on our risk and control agenda, which is our top priority,” Scharf said.

“While we have made progress, our work is not done, and we remain focused on completing the work in a timely fashion.”