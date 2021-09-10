Wells Fargo receives $250 million fine from federal regulator; bank has federal consent order expire

Wells Fargo & Co. was handed Thursday the latest in a series of fines from a federal regulator, this time $250 million from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The regulator said the civil penalty, paid to the U.S. Treasury, is "based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order."
“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable,” Michael Hsu, the OCC's acting head official, said in a statement.
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
Hsu said the OCC's action also puts limits on the bank’s future activities "until existing problems in mortgage servicing are adequately addressed."
"The OCC will continue to use all the tools at our disposal, including business restrictions, to ensure that national banks address problems in a timely manner, treat customers fairly, and operate in a safe and sound manner.”
Another OCC decision involves issuing the bank a cease and desist order "based on the bank’s failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program."
The order requires the bank "to take broad and comprehensive corrective actions to improve the execution, risk management and oversight of the bank’s loss mitigation program."
The order also restricts the bank from acquiring certain third-party residential mortgage servicing.
It requires Wells Fargo "to ensure that borrowers are not transferred out of the bank’s loan servicing portfolio until remediation is provided, except as required by an investor pursuant to a contractual right."
Wells Fargo did not cite the amount of the OCC fine in a news release.
“Building an appropriate risk and control infrastructure has been and remains Wells Fargo’s top priority,” Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s chief executive, said in a statement.
“The OCC’s actions today point to work we must continue to do to address significant, longstanding deficiencies.”
Scharf said that "we are managing multiple issues concurrently, and progress will come alongside setbacks."
"That said, we believe we’re making significant progress, the work required is clear, and I remain confident in our ability to complete it.”
Sales practices update
In a separate development, Wells Fargo said that as of Thursday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's consent order from September 2016 had expired related to the bank’s retail sales practices.
The consent order was established in response to the bank’s fraudulent customer account scandal that erupted in September 2016.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit card accounts were affected by the scandal.
The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.
“The expiration of the CFPB’s 2016 consent order is representative of progress we are making,” Scharf said.
“We have done substantial work designed to ensure that the conduct at the core of the consent order — which was reprehensible and wholly inconsistent with the values on which this company was built — will not recur.”
Wells Fargo remains under the shadow of the Federal Reserve's $1.93 trillion asset cap put in place on Feb. 3, 2018. It is projected to enter 2022 still under the cap.
Scharf said in October 2020 that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.
The bank announced in January an $8 billion, multi-year cost-cutting initiative. Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.
The bank said it has more than 250 “efficiency initiatives” involved in the restructuring.
Over the past six months, Wells Fargo has eliminated 9,335 job positions, or 3.4%, for an overall workforce total of 259,196 as of June 30. It also is down 154 branches to 4,878 since the cost-cutting initiative commenced.
336-727-7376