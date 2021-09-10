Wells Fargo receives $250 million fine from federal regulator; bank has federal consent order expire

The consent order was established in response to the bank’s fraudulent customer account scandal that erupted in September 2016.

On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit card accounts were affected by the scandal.

The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.

“The expiration of the CFPB’s 2016 consent order is representative of progress we are making,” Scharf said.

“We have done substantial work designed to ensure that the conduct at the core of the consent order — which was reprehensible and wholly inconsistent with the values on which this company was built — will not recur.”

Wells Fargo remains under the shadow of the Federal Reserve's $1.93 trillion asset cap put in place on Feb. 3, 2018. It is projected to enter 2022 still under the cap.

Scharf said in October 2020 that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.