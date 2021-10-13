Wells Fargo reports mixed profit showing for third quarter

Wells Fargo & Co.'s third-quarter financial report had an eye-of-the-beholder perspective to it Thursday.
The bank, as expected, posted a significant increase in year-over-year net income at up 65% to $4.79 billion.
However, the net income was down 17% compared with $5.74 billion in the second quarter, primarily related to a 13% decline in fee income.
Diluted earnings were $1.17 a share, compared with 70 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.03 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.
The contrast between the economic bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic and the erratic recovery was captured in Wells Fargo & Co.'s report.
The main factor in the profit once again was the bank's loan-loss provision.
The provision has a direct impact on banks' bottom lines because it sets aside money for loans that they project won't be repaid as scheduled.
Wells Fargo reported a $1.39 billion recovery in the third quarter, compared with a $1.26 billion recovery in the second quarter and adding $769 million to the provision a year ago.
“The actions we’re taking to improve operating effectiveness and financial returns are coming through in our results, in addition to the benefits we’re experiencing from the economic recovery," Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement.
"We recorded a $1.7 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses and had strong equity gains. More importantly, charge-offs were low, net interest income stabilized and period-end loans grew for the first time since first quarter 2020."
During the third quarter, the bank repurchased 114.2 million shares worth a combined $5.3 billion.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.
Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
Employee, branch updates
The $1.93 trillion asset cap overshadowing Wells Fargo & Co. for more than 3½ years is not likely to be lifted by the Federal Reserve in the near term.
Those issues are related to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
Scharf, who became chief executive in October 2019, said in October 2020 that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.
The bank announced in January 2021 an $8 billion, multi-year cost-cutting initiative.
Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.
Since the start of 2021, Wells Fargo has eliminated 14,660 job positions, or 5.4%, for an overall workforce total of 253,871 as of Sept. 30.
That includes reducing its work force by an overall 5,325 job positions during the third quarter.
It also is down 226 branches to 4,796 since the latest cost-cutting initiative commenced. That includes closing 82 branches during the third quarter.
To put the cuts into perspective, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.
The bank has said it has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.
Quarterly results
Loan revenue was $8.91 billion when excluding the loan-loss provision, up 1% from the second quarter and down 5% from a year ago.
The bank said factors in the lower loan revenue were "soft demand and elevated prepayments, and the impact of lower yields on earning assets."
Fee revenue was $9.92 billion, down 13% from the second quarter and essentially unchanged from a year ago.
The main fee-income factor was a 68% decline, to $869 million, in net gains in equity securities compared with the second quarter.
Investment advisory and other asset-based fees were up 3% quarter over quarter to $2.88 billion. Deposit fees jumped 6% to $1.42 billion.
Mortgage banking fees fell 6% to $1.26 billion as fewer homeowners were in a position to capitalize on near-record low mortgage rates for home purchases and refinancing. Card fees were flat at $1.08 billion.
Non-performing assets were at $7.19 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $7.5 billion on June30 and $8.18 billion on Sept. 30, 2020.
Net charge-offs were at $302 million in the third quarter, compared with $359 million in the second quarter and $369 million a year ago.
Regulatory update
Another factor in a lower third-quarter profit compared with the previous quarter: the bank setting aside $250 million — worth 5 cents in diluted earnings — related to a civil penalty from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The fine was paid to the U.S. Treasury.
The OCC said Sept. 10 that the fine is “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”
“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable,” Michael Hsu, the OCC’s acting head official, said in a statement.
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
Scharf said the recent OCC enforcement actions "are a reminder that the significant deficiencies that existed when I arrived must remain our top priority."
"We are a different company today and the operational and cultural changes we’ve made are enabling us to execute with significantly greater discipline than we have in the past.
"I believe we are making significant progress, and I remain confident in our ability to continue to close the remaining gaps over the next several years, though we may continue to have setbacks along the way."
Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap — put in place Feb. 3, 2018 — will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.
Reuters reported Powell as saying the Fed is monitoring Wells Fargo’s resolution efforts closely and that “we’re not going to remove that asset cap until that’s done.”
Powell has issued similar cautionary comments for much of the asset-cap period.
In the past five years, the bank has had four chief executives, five chairpersons and substantial shake-ups of its board of directors and executive management team.
