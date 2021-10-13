Wells Fargo reports mixed profit showing for third quarter

Another factor in a lower third-quarter profit compared with the previous quarter: the bank setting aside $250 million — worth 5 cents in diluted earnings — related to a civil penalty from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The fine was paid to the U.S. Treasury.

The OCC said Sept. 10 that the fine is “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”

“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable,” Michael Hsu, the OCC’s acting head official, said in a statement.

Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.

Scharf said the recent OCC enforcement actions "are a reminder that the significant deficiencies that existed when I arrived must remain our top priority."

"We are a different company today and the operational and cultural changes we’ve made are enabling us to execute with significantly greater discipline than we have in the past.