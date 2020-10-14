Wells Fargo returns to profitability in third quarter, but misses analysts' forecasts

For the third quarter, the provision was $769 million.

The provision is designed to help banks absorb losses on loans they expect won’t be repaid on time. It is a short-term measuring stick for how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments.

The second-quarter loss was Wells Fargo’s first since the Great Recession of 2008 as it was taking over a collapsing Wachovia Corp. The board of directors drastically reduced during the third quarter the quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents.

Scharf, who will finish his first year as chief executive on Oct. 21, said the return to profitability "reflects the impact of aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus on the U.S. economy."

"Strong mortgage banking fees, higher equity markets and declining sequential charge-offs positively impacted our results, while historically low interest rates reduced our net interest income and our expenses continued to remain elevated."

Scharf said that given the continuing presence of COVID-19 and another round of federal fiscal stimulus is uncertain, "the trajectory of the economic recovery remains unclear ... but we remain strong with our capital and liquidity levels well above regulatory minimums."